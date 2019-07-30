A special moment between two stars during the WTA tournament has melted hearts across the tennis world.

Alison Van Uytvanck and fellow Belgian Greet Minnen, two of only a few openly gay players on the tour, went head-to-head in their first singles match against one another in the second round.

Although competitors for the match, the pair took a moment to show off their special relationship as partners both on and off the court.

Meeting Minnen at the net after winning the match 6-4, 1-6, 6-1, Van Uytvanck planted a kiss on her partner's lips following a consoling embrace.

Footage of the couple's sweet embrace has since circulated social media with fans gushing over the "special" moment.

The couple have played doubles together at two tournaments earlier this year, including at Wimbledon where they became the first openly gay couple to compete in the women's doubles draw.

Having also won the Luxembourg Open title in October together, their doubles partnership is proving promising.

"We have a lot of fun on the court. It's fun to play with her," Van Uytvanck said. "We try things, and that helps us to improve our game.

"We know each other well, and that helps."

Earlier this month, Van Uytvanck opened up about her relationship with Minnen and called for more backing within the sport to support gay players.

"I support to have more players coming out and supported, but I cannot do it alone," she said.

"The more players that come out, the better it will be for tennis and for other sports. That's the thing, I think. I did it, but I cannot do it for somebody else."