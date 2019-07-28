Defending Indycar champion Scott Dixon has kept his title hopes alive with victory in the Indy 200 race this morning.

Dixon captured his sixth title at Mid-Ohio, his last being in 2014, after starting the race from eighth on the grid.

It is Dixon's second race win of the season. Series leader Josef Newgarden crashed on the final lap in a dramatic finish as Dixon held off rookie teammate Felix Rosenqvist.

The New Zealander went into the race sitting fourth in the standings, 98 points behind Newgarden. Dixon is now 62 points back with four races remaining with double points available in the final race.

Dixon had to defend his lead in a tense finish as his tyres began to wear with several cars closing in on his lead.

"Oh man that was crazy. I feel a little bit bad for Felix. I put some moves on him for sure but we were just a sitting duck. I had nothing else to do. I think if I let one by, I'd let the whole lot by," Dixon said.