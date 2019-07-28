When Kiwi UFC champion Israel Adesanya was climbing the ladder to global stardom, his rise may have appeared effortless.

But behind the super confident, sleek, ripped physique, was a mind that first needed help. It needed strengthening.

Enter David Niethe.

New Zealand's leading mental performance coach has been a pillar of Kiwi success over the past 25 years, working with the likes of Lydia Ko, Adesanya, Alex Pledger, the Black Ferns and top All Blacks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The obstacle is always the same - overcoming the mind, a barrier that can account for as much as 80 per cent of performance.

And

Related articles: