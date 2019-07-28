Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

It was a week of 'save your season' games.

As the country comes to the end of the rugby season, everyone is scrambling to either get into the play-off's or put themselves in the best position to host a home semi-finals game.

St Peter's v Auckland Grammar

St Peter's College were one of the many teams this week hanging on the ropes in the 1A competition playing Auckland Grammar School.

It was pretty much a lose and we are done, or a win and we live till next week.

We saw St Peter's go on this run last year and it paid off with them being the 2018 1st XV National Champions.

They are again on the same run and need to win every game from here on out. They played at home against Auckland Grammar who are leading in the 1A in the 'battle of the bridge'.

AJ Faleafaga of St Peter's High School. Photo / Supplied

It was a close game right through with both teams holding a chance to score but not completing anything.

St Peter's did have the most of the control though. Auckland Grammar tried to get things going but St Peter's defence was so strong and physical.

They held that same energy and emotion right through the whole game to get the win 13-8 and stay in the hunt of holding onto the 1A title for another year.

Kelston Boys' v St Kentigern

Kelston Boys' High School took on St Kentigern College in their shot at making the top four in the 1A.

Kelston have always been a tough team at home and St Kentigern College couldn't afford to go unprepared to fight for the full 70 mins.

The game was played mainly in the forwards for both sides and was fought up front.

Faith Kelekele of Kelston Boy's High School. Photo / Supplied

St Kentigern College were mostly in control getting the ball up the field with solid runners coming through ruck plays and fast recycled ball which were catching Kelston Boys' off guard.

There were at least three tries St Kentigern College didn't get because of small simple mistakes while Kelston were always in the hunt no matter the scoreline.

Kelston Boys' had the game at 12-10 but couldn't hold onto that lead.

St Kentigern College won 22-12 in the end but Kelston can still make the top four, they just need to stay perfect from now on getting maximum points with every game.

St Andrew's v Christchurch Boys

St Andrews College also tried to hold on to their perfect record in the UC Championship against Christchurch Boys' High School having been the best team in the competition so far.

They showed their talent and depth in the first game of the season beating Nelson College who have one of the biggest forward packs in the country.

Christchurch Boys', on the other hand, have struggled in games and have not looked themselves for most of the season, recently losing two very key games.

Desperate to restore confidence, Christchurch Boys' High School had their best game of the season and it was a full team effort led by Max Hughes at 9, Ollie Lewis 10 and the running of Ben Lopas at prop.

Christchurch Boys' played a wide-open running game and held the pressure on St Andrews College and never let off. The final score was 36-5 to Christchurch Boys' who remain in fourth place.

Rotorua Boys v Palmerston North Boys

Rotorua Boys' High School travelled down to Palmerston North Boys' this weekend for a key game of their season they had no other option but to win to seal their finals chances.

Palmerston North Boys' however, who are out of the running were far too proud of a rugby school to let the season go that easy - and they made it known from kickoff.

Stuart Leach of Rotorua Boys High School. Photo / Supplied

The intensity was high and the players came out firing on both sides. In every part of the game, there wasn't much difference with both teams having turns at taking control and scoring.

The first half was 17-13 to Rotorua but they still hadn't been able to stamp their dominance on the game.

Missing Tuki Simpkins was a big deal for Rotorua Boys' and took away a lot of attacking options and opportunities with Palmerston North taking the clash 29-24.

Rotorua Boys' are now in the position where they have to wait for the next week of games between Hastings Boys' and Hamilton Boys' and hope that Hastings win by a massive margin or they are out of the finals.

If Hamilton Boys' win next week they will play Hastings Boys' two weeks in a row for the regular season and the finals.

Feilding v St Paul's

Feilding High School were also on the cards for a do or die win with a trip up to Hamilton to play St Paul's Collegiate.

Feilding High School and St Paul's knew of the seriousness of the game and both teams scored right away.

With selection problems and three injured centers, Feilding had to shift players around.

TK Howden at lock for Fielding was his usual best playing the tight game with so much physicality and leadership with every carry.

Feilding were at their best when they were 10 meters out from the line, they just hammered it into the defence from the base of the ruck pick and go until they got over the line and St Paul's were unable to match them.

St Paul's were running the ball all day from anywhere on the field and would have Tupaae Cook-Savage from first five-eighth and Temple Beauchamp at second five-eighth lead the charge and the defence was too slow to slide over and cover.

Feilding High School wasn't able to keep up with all the ball movement and pace, in the end, losing 32-22.

They still have the slightest of chances, however, to make the top four in the Central North Island competition.