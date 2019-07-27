COMMENT:

The world of international swimming could be about to change with the imminent launch of the International Swimming League, backed by Ukrainian multi-billionaire Konstantin Grigorishin — and could prove the single greatest weapon against doping in swimming.

The latest doping controversies at the world swimming championships in South Korea have to be viewed in the context of the ISL, which has pre-banned swimmers who have tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, before it starts in October.

The recent refusals of Australian swimmer Mack Horton and Brit Duncan Scott to share a world championship podium or even acknowledge prolific Chinese medallist

