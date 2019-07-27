How the players rated in the All Blacks' draw with the Springboks.

All Blacks

Beauden Barrett - 7

Well positioned in most situations, didn't always make the best decision but got it right when it counted.

Ben Smith - 4

Not a performance to add to the scrapbook. Missed as many tackles as he made, had limited chances on attack.

Jack Goodhue - 7

Made an early mistake and looked like he spent the rest of the game trying to atone. Attacked and defended with intent.

Sonny Bill Williams - 5

A few errors took away from an otherwise satisfactory return. Made his tackles and put in a 58-minute stint.

Rieko Ioane - 4

Had limited opportunities and coughed them up when he got them. Was exposed by the Springboks' attack.

Richie Mo'unga - 7

Had a couple of kicks charged down early and took a while to recover. Organised the attack well in the second half.

TJ Perenara - 6

Service from the breakdown was a bit slow but he made good decisions and stepped up on defence in a big way.

Kieran Read (c) - 6

One of many to turn the ball over a number of times but made up for it defensively.

Matt Todd - 7

Strong defensively and did some important clean-up work on attack. Got more involved as the game went on.

Shannon Frizell - 5

Tried hard but struggled to find a way to get involved in the attack in what was a quiet performance.

Sam Whitelock was solid in the All Blacks' draw with South Africa. Photo / Photosport

Sam Whitelock - 7

Did plenty of work at set pieces and at the breakdown. Got into the heart of the game's physical side.

Brodie Retallick - 8

Solid at set pieces and stole a lineout. Showed his ball-playing chops to help a limited All Blacks attacking game.

Owen Franks - 5

Put in a fair stint and got stuck into his work at the ruck. Missed a couple of tackles but did plenty of good work.

Codie Taylor - 6

Not faultless at lineout time but was otherwise solid. Muscled up on the defensive end.

Joe Moody - 6

Like Franks, he got right into his work, was strong at the breakdown and won a turnover. Solid defensively.

Reserves: Dane Coles - 8, Ofa Tuungafasi - 7, Angus Ta'avao - 7, Vaea Fifita - 5, Dalton Papali'i - 5, Aaron Smith - 6, Anton Lienert-Brown - 5, George Bridge - 7.

Springboks

Willie Le Roux -5

Positioned himself well throughout the contest. Was a rare sight with ball in hand and wasn't without an error or two.

Cheslin Kolbe - 7

Brought plenty of excitement to the game when given the opportunity and wasn't afraid to run at anyone.

Cheslin Kolbe tackles Rieko Ioane. Photo / Photosport

Lukhanyo Am - 6

Couldn't find a regular way into the attacking game but made up for it on defence with some important tackles.

Damian de Allende - 6

Almost a carbon-copy of his midfield partner. He was a bit more involved on attack and stepped up defensively.

Makazole Mapimpi - 4

Wasn't really used in the South African attack as they ran most of their play up the middle or through Kolbe.

Handre Pollard - 7

Took a back seat to de Klerk in orchestrating the attack. Showed off his running game and kicked well.

Faf de Klerk - 9

Great ball distribution; sized up the options and took the right one almost every time. Limited to 45 minutes.

Faf de Klerk was the best of the Springboks players but was limited to just 45 minutes. Photo / Photosport

Duane Vermeulen (c) - 8

Led by example with a massive tackle count, some strong carries and plenty of work at the breakdown.

Pieter-Steph du Toit - 8

Followed the path laid by his captain and did plenty of important work defensively. Didn't have much say on attack.

Kwagga Smith - 9

Strong at the breakdown, superb defensively and even put in a nice kick. Made an impressive 17 tackles.

Franco Mostert - 6

Continued the theme of tackling well, which was much needed as the All Blacks came to life in the second half.

Eben Etzebeth - 4

Not the greatest outing from the big man whose output was limited at both ends of the pitch.

Frans Malherbe - 5

Put in a good shift and got stuck into his work at the ruck. Had a limited impact on the game defensively.

Malcolm Marx - 8

Was solid in every facet of the game. Not a flawless performance but near enough to it.

Steven Kitshoff - 6

Put in a fair stint and got stuck into his work at the ruck. Was called on to make plenty of tackles and answered the call.

Reserves: Mbongeni Mbonambi - 4, Tendai Mtawarira - 7, Trevor Nyakane - 7, RG Snyman - 4, Francois Louw - 4, Herschel Jantjies - 7, Francois Steyn - 5, Jesse Kriel - 4.