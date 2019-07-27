How the players rated in the All Blacks' draw with the Springboks.

All Blacks

Beauden Barrett - 7

Well positioned in most situations, didn't always make the best decision but got it right when it counted.

Ben Smith - 4
Not a performance to add to the scrapbook. Missed as many tackles as he made, had limited chances on attack.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jack Goodhue - 7
Made an early mistake and looked like he spent the rest of the game trying to atone. Attacked and defended with intent.

Sonny Bill Williams - 5
A few errors took away from

Related articles:

Springboks