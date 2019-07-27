How the players rated in the All Blacks' draw with the Springboks.
All Blacks
Beauden Barrett - 7
Well positioned in most situations, didn't always make the best decision but got it right when it counted.
Ben Smith - 4
Not a performance to add to the scrapbook. Missed as many tackles as he made, had limited chances on attack.
Jack Goodhue - 7
Made an early mistake and looked like he spent the rest of the game trying to atone. Attacked and defended with intent.
Sonny Bill Williams - 5
A few errors took away from an otherwise satisfactory return. Made his tackles and put in a 58-minute stint.
Rieko Ioane - 4
Had limited opportunities and coughed them up when he got them. Was exposed by the Springboks' attack.
Richie Mo'unga - 7
Had a couple of kicks charged down early and took a while to recover. Organised the attack well in the second half.
TJ Perenara - 6
Service from the breakdown was a bit slow but he made good decisions and stepped up on defence in a big way.
Kieran Read (c) - 6
One of many to turn the ball over a number of times but made up for it defensively.
Matt Todd - 7
Strong defensively and did some important clean-up work on attack. Got more involved as the game went on.
Shannon Frizell - 5
Tried hard but struggled to find a way to get involved in the attack in what was a quiet performance.
Sam Whitelock - 7
Did plenty of work at set pieces and at the breakdown. Got into the heart of the game's physical side.
Brodie Retallick - 8
Solid at set pieces and stole a lineout. Showed his ball-playing chops to help a limited All Blacks attacking game.
Owen Franks - 5
Put in a fair stint and got stuck into his work at the ruck. Missed a couple of tackles but did plenty of good work.
Codie Taylor - 6
Not faultless at lineout time but was otherwise solid. Muscled up on the defensive end.
Joe Moody - 6
Like Franks, he got right into his work, was strong at the breakdown and won a turnover. Solid defensively.
Reserves: Dane Coles - 8, Ofa Tuungafasi - 7, Angus Ta'avao - 7, Vaea Fifita - 5, Dalton Papali'i - 5, Aaron Smith - 6, Anton Lienert-Brown - 5, George Bridge - 7.
Springboks
Willie Le Roux -5
Positioned himself well throughout the contest. Was a rare sight with ball in hand and wasn't without an error or two.
Cheslin Kolbe - 7
Brought plenty of excitement to the game when given the opportunity and wasn't afraid to run at anyone.
Lukhanyo Am - 6
Couldn't find a regular way into the attacking game but made up for it on defence with some important tackles.
Damian de Allende - 6
Almost a carbon-copy of his midfield partner. He was a bit more involved on attack and stepped up defensively.
Makazole Mapimpi - 4
Wasn't really used in the South African attack as they ran most of their play up the middle or through Kolbe.
Handre Pollard - 7
Took a back seat to de Klerk in orchestrating the attack. Showed off his running game and kicked well.
Faf de Klerk - 9
Great ball distribution; sized up the options and took the right one almost every time. Limited to 45 minutes.
Duane Vermeulen (c) - 8
Led by example with a massive tackle count, some strong carries and plenty of work at the breakdown.
Pieter-Steph du Toit - 8
Followed the path laid by his captain and did plenty of important work defensively. Didn't have much say on attack.
Kwagga Smith - 9
Strong at the breakdown, superb defensively and even put in a nice kick. Made an impressive 17 tackles.
Franco Mostert - 6
Continued the theme of tackling well, which was much needed as the All Blacks came to life in the second half.
Eben Etzebeth - 4
Not the greatest outing from the big man whose output was limited at both ends of the pitch.
Frans Malherbe - 5
Put in a good shift and got stuck into his work at the ruck. Had a limited impact on the game defensively.
Malcolm Marx - 8
Was solid in every facet of the game. Not a flawless performance but near enough to it.
Steven Kitshoff - 6
Put in a fair stint and got stuck into his work at the ruck. Was called on to make plenty of tackles and answered the call.
Reserves: Mbongeni Mbonambi - 4, Tendai Mtawarira - 7, Trevor Nyakane - 7, RG Snyman - 4, Francois Louw - 4, Herschel Jantjies - 7, Francois Steyn - 5, Jesse Kriel - 4.