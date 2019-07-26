Hastings trainer John Bary will take a trio of runners north to Taumarunui Racing Club's meeting at Arawa Park today and he expects a bold showing from each of his runners.

Three-year-old filly Louboutin will be looking to make it three wins on end when she lines up in the Taumarunui & Districts RSA 3YO (1400m).

The Kevin Hickman-owned daughter of Jimmy Choux has thrived in the heavy going this winter, winning two of her three starts on the surface and placing in the other, and Bary said similar conditions will suit her today

"Obviously she can swim, they were pretty wet tracks," he quipped. Bary is pleased with her, particularly after recovering from a stone bruise, and he is looking forward to testing her against an in-form field, which includes Bobby Dazzler.

Louboutin is a $3.60 second favourite with TAB bookmakers behind Bobby Dazzler at $3.

Meanwhile, stablemate Smokin Oak will contest the Bob & Colleen Donaldson Memorial 1215 and Bary said the four-year-old gelding can be forgiven for his unplaced performance at Wanganui earlier this month.

"He's another one who blew out a really bad stone bruise."

Bary's last runner of the day, The Cossack, will return to flat racing when he lines up in the Golden Kiwi 2200m. The Mastercraftsman gelding's two previous starts were over hurdles, for a fourth and a second, but Bary has elected to return to the flat with the lure of better prizemoney today.

"They are running on the flat for $22,500 as opposed to $10,000 [for hurdles], so I prefer to run for money."

- NZ Racing Desk