COMMENT:

Gradually we are discovering the recipe that works for us at the Warriors. Aside from the results over the past month, probably the most important aspect is that we are building good habits.

There are routines and regimes you need to follow to be successful and it's happening for us with more regularity.

It's like anything in life; good habits breed good outcomes.

As a squad, it's easy to talk a lot about all the effort areas in our sport; the kick chase, defending well, working hard in support, line speed, backing up, following the ball, all those small things that play a huge role in the eventual result. But if you don't see any benefits from them it's hard to get the belief to keep on doing it, because they require a truckload of effort under fatigue.

But the last five weeks has shown it crystal clear; when we invest energy into those habits we get results from them.

That what's keeps you going when you have nothing left in the last few minutes of a game, or have to get through a tough physical training session when you are feeling tired and sore.

Our recent schedule has also helped. It has been tough with all the travel, as we have hardly had any time at home, but also beneficial from a footballing point of view as we are living out of each other's pockets.

A lot happens outside scheduled team meetings, all of us can think about things and bring something up. I might run into Roger [Tuivasa-Sheck] or Kodi [Nikorima] to discuss a new idea and the forwards and edges are bonding as a unit as we are always around each other.

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has reached new levels of brilliance this season. Photo / Photosport

We have also refined the style of play that works best for us. We are better when we play direct and through the middle of the park, rather than too much side to side which we were sometimes guilty of before this block of games.

It's okay at the start of the season but in winter, with wet, dewy and slippery conditions your timing needs to be perfect.

Last week, in the first half we were too lateral and we needed to change, especially on such a cold night. It's easy for me to tell everyone to play direct but unless I am doing it myself it's hard to get the team to follow.

We've had a productive week. We've enjoyed a longer turnaround, which has given us the luxury of some extended sessions, then being able to review them.

The Eels will be a massive challenge, as they are tough to beat at their new ground. I can't wait. Playing in such an amazing stadium [at Parramatta], and in front of some pretty hostile fans, is the kind of thing you live for as a footballer.

We've had some great milestones in the NRL over the last few weeks and another one with Robbie Farah's 300th game this weekend. It's fitting that it occurs a fortnight after his Tigers' sidekick Benji Marshall reached the triple century. Benji was a massive inspiration for young Kiwi kids to lace on the boots and an amazing role model.