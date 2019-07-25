George Bennett has pledged to continue the Tour de France despite twice crashing heavily on what he described as an "absolute a***hole of a day" on stage 18.

Bennett hit the deck at high speed on the descent of both the Col de Vars and Galibier during Friday's (NZT) 208km ride from Embrun to Valloire, but escaped without any serious injuries.

He managed to finish the stage in 27th place, 10 minutes 58 seconds behind winner Nairo Quintana.

"Thanks for the message, absolute arsehole of a day, but nothing that will stop me getting amongst it tomorrow," Bennett tweeted after the stage.

Bennett's team, Jumbo-Visma said they will continue to assess the health of the Kiwi ahead of stage 19.

"Our medical staff have taken care of George Bennett's wounds. A first check didn't point out major injuries. Later today our medical staff will conduct additional research."

Bennett's first crash was with Nicolas Roche at the midway point in the race. He looked in pain as the medics got him back to his feet, but despite making it back to the peloton on a replacement bike he then fell again towards the end of the stage.

The second crash was not captured by the television cameras but photographs from Getty Images show Bennett lying on the side of the road with his jersey in tatters. A small group of spectators rushed to his aid before the medics eventually arrived on the scene to assess him for a second time.

Bennett lost more than five minutes and was unable to assist team-leader Steven Kruijswijk at the finish.