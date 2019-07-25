Sky Television has made a big move in the battle for New Zealand sports TV with the announcement of a new streaming app and a major revamp to its Sky Sport package.

The announcement suggests that Sky is willing to go toe-to-toe with Spark Sport in the streaming market, while doubling down on one of their strengths - their sports coverage.

Here's all you need to know about the announcement:

12 dedicated sport channels

From August 1, the Sky Sport line-up will be boosted to 12 sport-specific channels – all in HD – with pop-ups on top of that, replacing what is currently Sky Sport 1-4, plus two ESPN channels.

The new package starts with four sport-specific channels for rugby, cricket, golf and football, which will deliver extensive coverage both live and other, including grassroots documentaries, classic replays and in-depth features.

Another five channels will strongly feature netball, rugby league, motorsport and the best of the rest.

The new line-up of channels will also include a brand new 24/7 Sky Sport News channel featuring content from Fox Sports News Australia and Sky Sports News UK.

The news channel will also feature live coverage of press conferences and a new daily news show fronted by Campbell Live alumnus Kate King and Radio Sport veteran Goran Paladin.

"Delivering the best sport to our customers and helping our sports partners grow their sport is what we're here for," said Sky chief executive Martin Stewart.

Sky TV chief executive Martin Stewart. Photo / Doug Sherring

The full new channel line-up:

Sky Sport News

Sky Sport 1 - Rugby 24/7

Sky Sport 2 - Cricket 24/7

Sky Sport 3 - Home of Netball

Sky Sport 4 - Home of Rugby League

Sky Sport 5 - Home of Motorsport

Sky Sport 6 - Golf 24/7

Sky Sport 7 - Football 24/7

Sky Sport 8 - Best of The Rest

Sky Sport 9 - Best of The Rest

ESPN

ESPN 2

New streaming app 'Sky Sport Now'

Sky also announced a revamp to its Fan Pass app, which will now be called Sky Sport Now.

The new streaming app promises to deliver Sky Sport's full line up of 12 sports channels "whenever and wherever it suits".

The new app will be available from 14 August and will be priced at $19.99 for a week pass, $49.99 for a month pass, and $39.99 a month for a year pass.

"Sports fans are increasingly mobile, and often time poor. Young fans in particular are looking for a range of experiences. Sky Sport Now is one way we can make sport more accessible, exciting and appealing," Stewart said.

For a comparison, Spark Sport's streaming app costs $19.99 a month, but it doesn't have as large a sporting portfolio as Sky.

Sky Sport Now will feature:

• All 12 Sky Sport channels (compared to the 4 channels on Fan Pass)

• The ability to link to a big screen

• Weekly and monthly prices and a special annual deal

• Access to replays, highlights, features and documentaries on demand

• A new stats section, with results, fixtures, tables and top performers