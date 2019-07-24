Ireland are in command against England in their maiden cricket test at Lord's despite 20 wickets falling on the first day.

Pace bowler Tim Murtagh - who turns 38 next week - took five for 13 from nine overs to help dismiss the hosts for 85 after they decided to bat.

Joe Denly top-scored for England with 23 while number 10 Olly Stone pitched in with some runs late in the innings making 19 not out.

Jason Roy (5), Joe Root (2), Jonny Bairstow (0) and Chris Woakes (0) all played in the World Cup final against New Zealand and failed with the bat today. Moeen Ali was also part of the squad and made a seven ball duck.

Ireland, playing their third match since being elevated to test status, were then bowled out by 207 to hold a 122-run lead at stumps with England surviving one over in their second innings.

It's worth noting Ireland lead England 28-10 on boundaries.