If the Tokyo Olympics opened today, New Zealand would finish 16th on the medal table.

That's according to the forecast released by Gracenote Sports, which supplies statistical analysis for sports leagues around the world.

Gracenote's forecast seen New Zealand claiming 18 medals, with nine gold, three silver and six bronze. It would be the same total the country claimed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where New Zealand athletes combined for four gold, nine silver and five bronze medal to finish 19th in the standings.

Unsurprisingly, the United States is expected to win the most medals in Tokyo next year, ahead of China, Japan, Russia and Great Britain. Gracenote predicts the United States will claim 126 medals – including 51 gold – which would be an improvement on five medals from the 2016 Games.

The report also showed the proportion of women's events in Japan had increased for the 10th straight Games. In 2020, 33 more medals will be on offer across the board, with 22 of those being in women's events.

Women's participation in Tokyo will almost reach parity with men, with 46 per cent of the events being women's events. Men's events account for 48 per cent of the programme, while the remaining six per cent are either mixed or open events. It will be the first time that less than half of the events are for male competitors only, and countries not promoting women's sports are sure to suffer in the medal standings.