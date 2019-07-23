Wing Ken Maumalo returns from a one-game absence for the Warriors' clash with Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney on Saturday (5.00pm NZT).

The team's top try scorer slots back into the line-up on the left flank after missing the 19-18 win over Cronulla last Friday following a head knock in the draw with Brisbane on July 13.

Maumalo was ruled out during the final field session last week after appearing in each of the Warriors' first 16 games of the season.

He replaces last week's debutant Adam Pompey in a line-up otherwise unchanged from the one which prevailed for the club's seventh win of the season.

It means there is no recall for Karl Lawton - who picked up a shoulder injury against the Broncos while Patrick Herbert has been overlooked, with veteran Blake Ayshford preferred.

This campaign has been a watershed year for Maumalo, whose tally of 12 tries so far is almost double his previous best in a season (seven in 2017).

Despite missing last week's match in Wellington, he boasts the most post-contact metres among all players with 1008 while he is second for most metres (3088), third for most runs (310) and fourth equal for most line breaks (12).

Kodi Nikorima picked up an ankle injury scoring his second half try against the Sharks but has been named for his 96th NRL appearance.

Gerard Beale, who made 126 metres from 15 runs last week, again starts on the right wing for the injured David Fusitu'a while Ayshford remains as his centre partner in his 47th outing for the Warriors and the 171st of his career.

Front rower Leeson Ah Mau, closing in on his 200th NRL game, starts his 18th consecutive match of the season; the only other player who has appeared in every game is centre Peta Hiku.

The bench again comprises middle forwards Lachlan Burr, Bunty Afoa and Sam Lisone plus utility Chanel Harris-Tavita.

The Warriors moved up to ninth on the table with their success against the Sharks, just one point behind eighth-placed Newcastle (18 points).

The Eels, who lost 24-36 to the Sea Eagles on Sunday, are in sixth spot on 20 points along with Penrith.

They've prospered at their new home ground Bankwest Stadium, winning five of the six games they've played there so far.

Warriors v Parramatta Eels

5.00pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

Referees: Chris Sutton And Chris Butler

Warriors

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)

2 Gerard Beale

3 Peta Hiku

4 Blake Ayshford

5 Ken Maumalo

6 Kodi Nikorima

7 Blake Green

8 Agnatius Paasi

9 Issac Luke

10 Leeson Ah Mau

11 Adam Blair

12 Isaiah Papali'i

13 Jazz Tevaga

Interchange:

14 Lachlan Burr

15 Sam Lisone

16 Bunty Afoa

17 Chanel Harris-Tavita

18 Adam Pompey

20 Adam Keighran

21 Ligi Sao

23 Chris Satae