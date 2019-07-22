Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called out sponsors of the Silver Ferns to consider why the national side didn't get a World Cup-winning bonus.

The Silver Ferns claimed a thrilling 52-51 win over defending champions the Australian Diamonds in the Netball World Cup grand final on Monday morning (NZT) – an incredible turnaround just 15 months on from their shameful Commonwealth Games campaign.

But hours after captain Laura Langman lifted the World Cup, it was revealed that the Silver Ferns would not be receiving any prize money from the event.

Pointing out the invaluable exposure that major sponsors like ANZ and M.Y.O.B received from the Ferns' efforts, Ardern said a payout should be considered.

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Getty

"I wouldn't want to call [the sponsors] out but ultimately they're the ones that derive benefit from us being the best on the world stage," Ardern told the The AM Show.

"I think it should really just be a question for us, does that feel fair? Because it does tend to of course be those sports like netball where you don't see that same attraction of sponsorship.

"You couldn't have watched that game and say that those players weren't deserving of recognition."

"Go on, why not [give them a bonus]."

Netball New Zealand received $1.2m in high-performance funding from the government this year.

However, the government doesn't currently put money into sports for the purpose of a winning bonus for teams.

Maria Folau, Karin Burger and Bailey Mes celebrate after winning the Netball World Cup. Photo / Getty

A parade also seems unlikely for the Silver Ferns at this stage with Langman and head coach Noeline Taurua returning to Australia today to join the Sunshine Coast Lightning for the remainder of the Super Netball season.

Although acknowledging the complications, Ardern said they were currently looking into some form of celebration for the World Champion side.

"They're all busy going off to play netball in other places," Ardern said.

"Trying to get people into one place has been a bit of a struggle so my understanding at the moment is that we are going to try and bring everyone together.

"I don't have a precise date for that yet but we're putting some effort in I know people want to recognise them, it might be a little way off though just because of travel."