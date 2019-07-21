Trainer Graeme Rogerson believes his talented galloper More Wonder is ready for a break-out season in 2019-20.

The Mossman gelding won twice during his three-year-old campaign but looked unlucky not to register a victory at the highest level, finishing in the top five on four separate occasions at Group 1 level.

"I think he is a very good horse who didn't get a lot of luck in those bigger races," Rogerson said.

"He probably should have won a Group 1 but the way he is coming up for his new campaign, I think he will be able to rectify that.

"I got the feeling something wasn't quite right with him towards the end of the season and when we had him checked out, he needed a minor operation to remove a chip off a fetlock. He has had that cleaned up and looks a million dollars."

Rogerson, who prepares the gelding with wife Debbie and grand-daughter Bailey under their Team Rogerson banner, will adopt a patient approach with his charge as he eyes the three Group 1 features during the Hastings Spring carnival, which kicks off on August 31.

"We've got him nominated for all three of the Group 1 races at Hastings," he said. "He will most likely trial in August and then we will go from there. He won't be starting in the Foxbridge Plate [Group 2 1200m] at Te Rapa so we will look at something else for him."

Rogerson also has high hopes for his rising 2-year-old half-brother by Tavistock, who has excelled in recent jump-outs at Rogerson's Tuhikaramea property.

Rogerson was also thrilled to put a win on the board for jumping legend Ann Browne, when Raisafuasho took out the maiden steeplechase at Te Rapa on Saturday.

"He will be set for the Pakuranga Hunt Cup [4900m] in late August and then the Great Northern Steeplechase [6400m] after that.

- NZ Racing Desk