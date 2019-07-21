The winners and losers of the All Blacks win over Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Best forward: Sam Cane

Cane missed the majority of the season recovering from a neck injury, but he hasn't missed a step since returning. He was heavily involved in the early attack and strong on defence, making 12 of his 15 attempted tackles. A few turnovers and a knock-on were the only blemishes on an otherwise impressive performance.

Best back: Beauden Barrett

Give him an inch and he'll take a mile. Barrett split the Argentine defence constantly and looked dangerous every time he decided to put his foot down. He organised the attack superbly, his kicking game was faultless and he made an impressive, try-saving tackle late in the match which ultimately won the game.

Angus Ta'avao had a strong outing against Argentina. Photo / Photosport

World Cup watch: The midfield

If the match against the Pumas was an audition to who would play in Japan, give Ngani Laumape the jump on Anton Lienert-Brown. Laumape made the most of a rare opportunity in the No 12 jersey, running with intent, scoring a try and muscling up in defence. Lienert-Brown, on the other hand, was seldom seen throughout the contest and struggled to get involved. Advantage Laumape.

Up: Ofa Tuungafasi and Angus Ta'avao

Good luck to the World Cup selectors when they have to narrow down the number of props they're going to take. The All Blacks front row was superb against Argentina, anchoring what was a dominant scrum, trying to get involved in the attack off the ruck and making tackles.

Down: Patrick Tuipulotu

A lock who wasn't targeted at the lineout and did little in open play. If you weren't looking at the team list, you might have forgotten he was out there. Put on a lacklustre performance that might have seen his World Cup stocks damaged beyond repair.