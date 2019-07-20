Five things we learned from the Silver Ferns' Netball World Cup semifinal win over the England Roses.

1.The Silver Ferns do know how to fight

In the past year, we've seen the Silver Ferns transform from a disconnected, self-doubting side which head coach Noeline Taurua once described as "gullible," to one which plays with fierce confidence.

The odds were well and truly stacked against New Zealand and coming off a one-goal loss to Australia, they could've very easily let the Roses take the glory in front of a home crowd.

Yet the Ferns knew what they wanted and they weren't willing to let anyone get in their way.

The game proved that the Silver Ferns aren't pushovers – at least not anymore- and they know how to fight against the world's best.

2. Swallowing their pride was Netball New Zealand's best move

Once snubbing Taurua of the top job and banning Laura Langman from returning to the black dress, Netball New Zealand have come a long way.

Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman. Photo / Getty

And swallowing their pride to lure the pair back into the Silver Ferns fold is paying dividends now as the Ferns gear up to play in the World Cup grand final - just 13 months after their disastrous Commonwealth Games campaign.

Taurua's influence spoke volumes as the Ferns secured their spot this morning, as did captain Langman as she led the side with cool calm and collected play.

3. The Silver Ferns have incredible self-belief

They were playing the Commonwealth Games champions, they had just lost to Australia, they had a sold-out crowd of die-hard English netball fans against them and yet they defied all odds.

Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua. Photo / Getty

From a team which once struggled immensely with trust, the Silver Ferns proved their level of self-belief could be the best in the competition.

Their calm level-headed style of play proved that and will be key for them when facing Australia.

4.Experience does count for a lot

When Taurua announced the team she would be taking to the Netball World Cup, plenty of eyebrows were raised.

The inclusion of axed players such as Bailey Mes and Shannon Saunders to make up the same attacking unit which played in the Commonwealth Games, sparked fears of a repeat disaster.

But the word "experience" which was loudly preached in defence by Taurua proved it's worth this morning.

England's Helen Housby shoots against New Zealand's Jane Watson. Photo / Getty

When the pressure was on and England were ahead, experience to stay calm and understand how to combat any scenario was what won it for the Ferns.

5. The Silver Ferns deserve to be World Champions, and come tomorrow morning, they may well be

If you asked any netball fan, player or expert six months ago, they would've said the Ferns had no chance of lifting the World Cup this year.

It simply wasn't their time.

But if the Silver Ferns play the grand final the same way in which they played against England, there may be no stopping them.

Playing with flair, tenacity and patience, the Ferns looked everything a World Cup-winning side should be.