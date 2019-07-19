Troubled former All Black star Zac Guildford could quit rugby after the latest in a string of setbacks.

The 30-year-old winger has confirmed that he is unwanted by Waikato for their Mitre 10 Cup campaign and admits he is considering giving up on the game.

Guildford, who has been plagued by off-field problems with alcohol and depression, returned to New Zealand earlier this year after sensationally walking out on French club Nevers in January after signing with them in March last year.

Zac Guildford played 11 tests for the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

He has since settled in Hamilton and has been playing for club side Fraser Tech, who take on Hautapu in Saturday's Waikato club rugby final.

Advertisement

The 11-cap All Black told Stuff being turned down by Waikato was "pretty disappointing" after he had been training with the Mooloos for several months.

"There's that little bit of me that thinks I have unfinished business in rugby, but there's another side of me that's telling me to walk away," Guildford told Stuff.

Zac Guildford suffered injuries after falling off the back of a Harley-Davidson in Phuket earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

In February, Guildford told the Herald his previous problems were what drove him to quit France.

"I moved to France because I thought I was ready to stand on my own two feet and earn some good money and play rugby but I realised I need to be around family," he said, shortly after being rushed to hospital after being involved in a motorbike accident while celebrating his birthday in Thailand.

"There were no incidents like there had been in the past. Me and the club left on good terms and I wish them all the best and have good relationships with all the boys.

"It was just mentally, for me, I needed to come home. I didn't want to spiral out of control again. I've only been home five days and already my heart feels a lot fuller."