Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has paid tribute to his high school coach, who died during the last minutes of the thrilling Cricket World Cup final.

David James Gordon was a cricket tragic and long-time coach and Auckland Grammar School teacher.

Despite being very ill, he managed to hang on to watch his beloved Black Caps reach the World Cup final.

It was amid the match's dramatic final minutes as the Black Caps and England battled to break the deadlock in the Super Over that Gordon took his last breath surrounded by family.

Gordon "knocked his final six out of the park during the super-over of the Cricket World Cup final, 15 July 2019 after a short illness, aged 75," family said in a notice in the Herald.

Neesham today tweeted his praise for Gordon as a high school teacher, coach and friend.

"Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you," Neesham said.

"How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP."