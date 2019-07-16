Comment:

Enough already. Can we just stop moaning please.

We lost the CWC final. Ok we didn't lose, we came second.

But time to stop complaining about it, stop harping on about it,

stop asking every individual from old umpires to past players to comment on every aspect of every decision taken that did or didn't go our way.

Who's driving this? Is it media, fans, social media, part of the

Donald Trump conspiracy even? I don't know and I don't care.

Whoever, whatever, it's time to call time, take the example

set by our team and just accept the result with good grace.

As captain Kane has said there's a million or more things you could

look back on and blame - and ALL those instances are part of the game.

The last thing we want is to come across like a nation of poor losers,

of sore losers. It's okay being the lovable underdog. It's another thing

entirely being that annoying little fluffy yapper though who just won't

shuddup.

If anyone should be carrying on about umpiring decisions and quirks

of the rulebook then it's our players. And they're not.

Because they know it doesn't change diddly.

So c'mon people let's be gracious. Congratulations to England, they

deserve it. No one wants a game like that to end on a technicality.

But then again plenty of people also believe we only made the semis

because of a points table technicality.

And don't get me wrong. Yes, it sucks. Yes, losing sucks.

But not because of an umpiring decision or boundary miscalculation.

It sucks because it was a world championship final match.

But all is not lost. We've still got the Silver Ferns.

And we've also still got the All Blacks.