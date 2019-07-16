Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has an unchanged line-up for this Friday's match against the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in Wellington (8.00pm kick-off).

Wing Ken Maumalo will have to pass futher concussion protocols - after leaving the field midway through the second half last Saturday after a head clash - but has progressed well in the early testing so far this week.

Hooker Karl Lawton remains out of the picture, still recovering from the shoulder injury picked up against the Knights two weeks ago, which means Jazz Tevaga and Chanel Harris-Tavita will be in line for back up duties at dummy half.

Gerard Beale has been preferred to Patrick Herbert at right centre.

The match will be the Warriors' 10th in the capital and the first since trumping the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 24-20 there in 2016.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Fusitu'a, Sam Lisone and Issac Luke are the only survivors from that team that beat the Bulldogs.

The encounter against the Sharks will mark a milestone occasion for loose forward Tevaga.

His fourth consecutive starting appearance will be his 50th NRL career game, after a gruelling 90-minute contribution in last Saturday night's 18-18 draw with the Broncos.

The 23-year-old made 184 metres from 22 runs and a phenomenal 72 tackles in what was the Warriors fourth extra time draw in their history

The most recent was a 32-32 deadlock against Penrith in 2009 while the Warriors also drew 14-14 with Melbourne in the same season and 31-31 with the Sydney Roosters in 2007.

The clash in Brisbane saw the Warriors produce some remarkable statistics, which again underlines what a missed opportunity it was.

The Auckland side were completely dominant for large periods of the match, but an inability to make territorial and possession advantages count, as well as some poor fifth tackle options restricted their scoring output, while defensive lapses allowed the Broncos to score some soft tries.

The Warriors ran for 2443 metres last Saturday night, 500-plus more than the home side.

Tuivasa-Sheck made an NRL record 367 metres from 34 carries and now leads all players for most runs this season with 313.

He is second for most metres overall with 3014, just behind team-mate Ken Maumalo (3088).

Maumalo, Peta Hiku and Kodi Nikorima all topped 200 metres in a dominant left edge while second rower Adam Blair (188) also impressed, on the same edge.

The same interchange combination of Lachlan Burr, Sam Lisone, Bunty Afoa and Chanel Harris-Tavita has been selected by Kearney.

The Warriors are 12th on the ladder on 15 points, one behind the Sharks, who sit ninth on points for and against followed by North Queensland and Wests Tigers.

Cronulla has a 22-16 advantage in 38 games between the two clubs and the Sharks have beaten the Warriors in the last four meetings.

Warriors v Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

8.00pm, Friday, July 19, 2019

Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Warriors

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)

2 David Fusitu'a

3 Peta Hiku

4 Gerard Beale

5 Ken Maumalo

6 Kodi Nikorima

7 Blake Green

8 Agnastius Paasi

9 Issac Luke

10 Leeson Ah Mau

11 Adam Blair

12 Isaiah Papali'i

13 Jazz Tevaga

Interchange:

14 Lachlan Burr

15 Sam Lisone

16 Bunty Afoa

17 Chanel Harris-Tavita

18 Adam Pompey

20 Ligi Sao

21 Blake Ayshford

22 Chris Satae

(Four to be omitted)

Coach | Stephen Kearney