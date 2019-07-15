EDITORIAL:

Like the distraught Martin Guptill, New Zealand needed consoling after the agonisingly close Cricket World Cup final yesterday.

Guptill, who batted twice in the final — just one of many twists and turns in a memorable encounter — seemed crestfallen that he had failed to punch that last ball of the super over through the circle of England players.

A super over, cricket's answer to a penalty shootout. Who knew about them before this thrilling contest?

In the end Guptill missed his ground by the narrowest of margins and was run out by the length of his bat. For the second time yesterday at Lord's, the game was tied. That was the cue for another piece of fineprint — the matter of boundaries.

On this countback, England won their tournament. They had 26, the Black Caps 17. This rule replaced one in which the winner lost the least wickets. On that score, the Black Caps would have been holding the trophy.

Eoin Morgan's side has been near the top of the 50-over game for a couple of years and were favoured going into the final, even though they had not won a World Cup in years of trying.

Nor for that matter had the Black Caps but it was our second successive final and in Kane Williamson, England faced an ice-cool opponent who seems immune to signs of nerves. The skipper was at his best again yesterday in a slow burning-classic.

Chris Woakes of England offers his hand as to Martin Guptill as Jimmy Neesham and Ish Sodhi console the batsman. Photo / Getty Images

He knew England would be anxious in this game, and he read the pitch astutely — a pedestrian, awkward strip that did not suit England's power hitting. And so New Zealand's modest 241 very nearly proved beyond the reach of England. Very nearly.

Two contests, two ties but to England went the spoils. Little wonder the Black Caps seemed shattered and New Zealand was left wondering why our team is coming home empty-handed when a fairer outcome would be to share the trophy.

But it is in the nature of sport that there are winners — and losers. It is quite possible the authors of the clause that denied the Black Caps — the question of the boundaries — never believed it would be invoked.

New Zealand added spine, guile, composure and decency to this championship. Williamson's team earned the admiration of cricket fans around the world, and brought immense satisfaction to those watching in New Zealand. They did not get the result they craved but that was as much due to the way the game at Lord's played out. A misstep here, and Ben Stokes' now famous ricochet, which turned a two into a six and kept England in the hunt.

"Yeah, that was a bit of shame, eh," observed Williamson. "Unfortunately, that's the game we play, those things happen from time to time." Anyone recovering from the palpitating events at yesterday's glorious final will be hoping the next time these "things" will swing our way.