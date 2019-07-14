Kiwi cricket fans across the nation are feeling the heartbreak after New Zealand's agonising World Cup final defeat to England at Lord's - and none more so than Jonty Taylor, son of Black Caps batting maestro Ross.

The Black Caps went down to England after tying twice - first after 50 overs a side, and then in the dramatic Super Over - with the hosts winning the World Cup on boundary countback.

The Black Caps dejected after defeat. Photo / Getty

As messages of support and praise for the team's efforts poured in on social media, Black Taylor shared a heartfelt photo with his children.

But, while Taylor shared a smile with proud daughter Mackenzie, it was son Jonty's expression that stole the hearts of Kiwis.

Wiping away tears in an attempt to smile, young Jonty struggled to look happy for the camera.

"The mixture of emotions after a game like that!" Taylor captioned the photo.

Fans and fellow sports stars praised Taylor and his teammates for their fighting effort.

"Proud kiwi right here," All Black Israel Dagg wrote.

"Blackcaps are not less than any champions love you," wrote a fan while another posted, "Jonty! I can feel you!"

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett spent the final moments of the thrilling match on what seemed to be a physio bed - following the match on his computer.

The talented Kiwi climber, who is currently competing in the Tour de France, could hardly hide his disappointment, saying "that was six weeks of my life I won't get back".

Here's the reaction of @JumboVismaRoad's Kiwi rider @georgenbennett when the Cricket World Cup Final between New Zealand and England went down to the last ball of sudden death 🎥#TDF2019 #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/MV3kHADSba — Velon CC (@VelonCC) July 14, 2019

Taylor was controversially given out LBW to Mark Wood for 15 after teammate Martin Guptill had earlier wasted the Black Caps' review.

The 35-year-old had a reasonable World Cup with the bat, however, scoring 350 runs at an average of 38.88 – including his match-winning 74 against India in the semifinal.