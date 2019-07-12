

The quest for one lousy point means Wellington United won't have any qualms about parking 11 players behind the ball against the Napier City Rovers tomorrow.

That's what the table-topping Thirsty Whale-sponsored Blues are anticipating from the last-placed visitors who are facing relegation from the Central League as they sit tied on two points below Wairarapa United with five rounds to go.

Rovers player/coach Bill Robertson doesn't want his troops to start tripping on dreams just yet as the defending champions bracket hosting Albany United in a Chatham Cup quarterfinal on August 3-4 in the quest for a maiden league/knockout double.

The Blues have claimed two doubles but it was the era of the now defunct winter national league when they had carved up the milestones in 1993 and 2000.

"It could be a distraction so it's probably important we just focus on one game at a time because when we get to the latter stage of the Chatham Cup quarterfinals and people start dreaming big, I suppose," says Robertson before the 2pm league kick off at Bluewater Stadium.

The centreback also points out it's not often teams go back to back on league crowns so his coaching stable have got their work cut out.

The next round against Western Suburbs, a point adrift on the league standings, on the road the following Sunday will demand attention to detail from the Ole Academy boys who are smarting after bowing out in the cup here last Sunday but the propensity for mid-table campaigners Miramar Rangers, Lower Hutt City and Wellington Olympic looms.

"They [Wellington United] aren't going to come here and roll over for us because in the game away [April 22] we won 3-2 so they can be resilient in putting 11 bodies behind the ball and defended their half by sitting deep to make life difficult before hitting us on the counter," he says, suspecting that trend will remain against the Blues, who have carried a target on their backs.

Patience in possession and banking on their quality in trying to break down the bunker mentality is on the cards.

"It's about not forcing things into areas where they've got a number of bodies who will counter from the edge of the box so it's about us moving them around quickly to pull them out of positions and be clinical when we get our chances."

Life after Uruguayan Martin Bueno and unavailable Solomon Islands international Andrew Abba, Robertson salutes his troops in responding to tactical changes. However Gavin Hoy, captain Fergus Neil and Liam Schofield a yellow card away from suspensions is an issue.