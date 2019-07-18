Simon van Velthooven's voyage into the sailing world has been less than conventional.

Like most other Kiwis who grew up in the '90s, he watched with pride as the likes of Sir Peter Blake and Sir Russell Coutts brought the America's Cup to Auckland. He dreamed that one day he might do something similar, but for a kid from Feilding sailing was a different world away.

Instead, he found success in track cycling, with Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships medals to show for it. But as fate would have it, cycling was also his gateway onto the water.

