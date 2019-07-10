COMMENT:

Prolonging the pain or a glimmer of hope?

At this point, only the most optimistic New Zealand cricket fans could clutch for the latter.

Persistent Manchester rain and the gloomy English summer keeps the Black Caps in the fight for their second World Cup final but they may need the cricketing gods to conjure a magic hooping white ball to progress from this predicament.

Cricket, more so than most other sports, harnesses many variables. Bold predictions before the midway stage are, therefore, fraught.

Quick wickets quickly change the complexion of any match but India, with a stacked side that

