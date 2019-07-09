If New Zealand conjure up the ultimate cricketing tortoise-and-hare scenario against India in their World Cup semifinal, Kane Williamson should be awarded an honorary Ph.D in the study of pitches and overhead conditions.

Play will resume on tomorrow's reserve day (9.30pm NZT) after getting postponed due to rain.

After Williamson won the toss and chose to bat, the Black Caps' top order were straitjacketed by pace bowling which offered minimal width to free their arms in the opening 10-over powerplay. They limped to 27 for one.

Openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls took 17 balls to score the first run

