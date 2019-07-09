England football star Daniel Sturridge has made a plea he'll pay anything to recover his dog which was stolen from his Los Angeles home.

The Liverpool striker posted a video on Instagram claiming his Pomeranian dog Lucci had been stolen after someone broke a door to get into his house.

"Yo, somebody please find my dog. I'll pay anything, I'm dead serious. I want my dog back, man," Sturridge says in the video.

The 29-year-old is without a club after being released by Liverpool at the end of last season.