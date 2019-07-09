Justin Langer admitted to being a "bit of a hippy" when he took over as Australia coach and he provided a stark example of his new-age thinking when his players sat barefoot in a circle on the Edgbaston outfield trying to harness the earth's natural energy before tomorrow's World Cup semifinal against England.

The players were "earthing", alternatively called "barefoot healing" or "grounding" a process of "harnessing the earth's natural energy", according to its practitioners, who range from Gwyneth Paltrow to the New South Wales State of Origin league side.

Langer ordered his players to take off their shoes and socks, sit in a circle and talk about the personal importance of playing a World Cup semifinal in an attempt to help his players overcome Australia's Edgbaston curse this week, before the squad paraded around the outfield.

"It was nice. You get a feel of the grass on your feet, a bit of grounding, the positive and negative energy flowing through and coming out of the earth," said Peter Handscomb, called up to the Australia squad last week when Shaun Marsh broke his arm facing Pat Cummins in the nets.

"It was a nice feeling and you walk round with the group, have a bit of a laugh while you're going and talking. It is just a nice moment. It was just a moment to get a feel for the ground, literally. It's something the coach has done before at other venues for a bit of grounding.

"You do that lap and you can see all the different views from the ground and where you might be fielding and it gives you an opportunity to take it all in before it all starts on Thursday."

Forget the days of downing 52 tinnies of lager and threatening mental disintegration; Australian cricket has changed under Langer and, given the side's results since he took over, it is hard to argue with his methods.

Langer has always been different and, as he has aged, he has cared less about fitting in and more about embracing new ways of thinking. He has written his own self-improvement book, Seeing The Sunrise, meditates for 20 minutes every morning, has a wall in his house daubed in permanent marker pen with motivational quotes, has practised the martial art zen do kai and, when he became Australia head coach, admitted that "one month every year, I like to grow a beard and not wear shoes".

Not that long ago, England were ridiculed in Australia for their mung bean curries and quinoa salads on the ill-fated Ashes tour of 2013-14 — which they lost 5-0 — and it is not hard to imagine how the country's media would have reacted to them barefoot earthing at the Gabba before the start of the last Ashes contest. Langer's methods should at least shift attitudes.

You could not find two more contrasting Australian coaches than Langer and Trevor Bayliss. England very rarely hold team meetings; Bayliss believes they are full of hot air and counterproductive.

But Langer is constantly working on the team's mentality, trying to repair a rotten culture that led to ruin in Cape Town and the ball-tampering scandal.

"If you've got that camaraderie, it's like the glue that keeps everything together, particularly when you're under pressure," Langer has said.

Urging his players — including those who won the World Cup four years ago — to think about what it means to play England tomorrow was his latest attempt to reinforce the team's moral code. It was also a chance to lift a side who looked devastated to lose to South Africa on Sunday, a defeat which sent them south to Birmingham to play England at a ground where they have not won a one-day international since 1993.

Australia have not beaten any side in any form of the game at Edgbaston since dismantling England by an innings in the opening test of the 2001 Ashes — and even the famous 1999 World Cup semifinal against South Africa ended in a tie, with Australia advancing to the final courtesy of their Super Six win earlier in the tournament.

"There were some really good stories," said Handscomb. "It was just an open and honest conversation; it was great that some of the guys poured their heart out about what it meant to get to the semifinal.

"I said out there with the boys that I've played so many World Cup semifinals and finals in the backyard with my mates so to actually come out here, pardon the cliche, it's living the dream to be here now."

Australia limped out of Manchester with Usman Khawaja (hamstring) and Marcus Stoinis (right side) injured and facing the end of their World Cup campaigns.

Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade have been called up as cover after showing strong form for Australia A against weakened county opposition, while Handscomb was unlucky to miss out on the original squad.