Whatever happens in the second week of Wimbledon, Coco Gauff already has made a huge impact less than four months after turning 15.

"No matter how she does the rest of the way, she's already won our hearts," said Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Evert won a few hearts of her own when, at age 16, she reached the semifinals of the 1971 US Open in her first Grand Slam tournament. She generated front-page stories and international buzz as the youngest semi finalist of the Open era, even if Grand Slam tournaments were not as career defining

