Eight talking points from the Super Rugby final.

I can honestly say I told you so, but I was still wrong
Last week I wrote "I wouldn't mortgage the house, but the Crusaders have to be on shorter odds to win their third Super Rugby title in a row than finding a Kiwibuild home going up in your street." And, of course they did win, 19-3. But what I hadn't dreamed was that the Jaguares, despite the 17 hours of travel, and the 15-hour time difference, would still provide infinitely more resistance than the Lions did in last year's final.