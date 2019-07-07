US women's football national team captain Megan Rapinoe says "not many, if any" team players would accept Donald Trump's offer to visit the White House, if they win the World Cup final against the Netherlands on Sunday.

In an interview in January, Rapinoe had already said she had no intention of visiting "the f*****g White House".

New Zealand rapper Scribe's hip hop single Not Many from his debut album The Crusader features the refrain "Not many, if any", co-writtten with fellow Kiwi P-Money.

Trump this week responded to her interview in a series of tweets, saying: "I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women's Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!"

Advertisement

"We haven't yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose," he wrote.

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

"Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House, or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team. Be proud of the flag that you wear."

Rapinoe answered a question about whether the team were planning to accept the president's invitation.

Megan Rapinoe was asked about whether the team were planning to accept the US President's invitation during a pre-match media conference on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

She said she hadn't spoken to everyone about it and didn't know.

"Not myself, not Ali Krieger and I suspect not many, if any, of the other players, but I haven't spoken to everyone about it," she replied.

Krieger confirmed she would decline the invitation. "I refuse to respect a man that warrants no respect," she said.

"I feel that staying silent at times can side with the oppressor and I didn't want [Rapinoe] to feel like she was having to process this all alone, because a lot of us do have those similar feelings," she told CNN.

Forward Alex Morgan said the team had business to finish on Sunday, against the Netherlands, before they make any decision on the White House visit.

"I think we will make that decision after we finish Sunday's game," she said.

"I think there has been a lot of talk prematurely about the White House and about Trump but first we have to do business and then I think you guys know the answer to the question anyways."

She added it's unlikely that some players would attend if others refused to.

Rapinoe and her teammates visited then-President Barack Obama at the White House in 2015 to celebrate America's third World Cup title.