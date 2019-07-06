Marcus Daniell and Wesley Koolhof pulled off a remarkable comeback in the second round of the men's doubles at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Kiwi/ Dutch team fought back from losing the first two sets, to beat Britain's Cameron Norrie and Jaume Munar from Spain 1-6 4-6 7-6 6-2 6-2 in two hours 50 minutes on court 15.

Daniell and Koolhof lost the first set in just 25 minutes, but a telling stat in it was that Norrie and Munar capitalised on two of the four break points they had, while Daniell and Koolhof couldn't nail any of their five.

There was one break in the middle of the second set, on Daniell's serve, which put him and Koolhof in a perilous position to win the match.

The next set went to a tiebreak, with Daniell and Koolhof coming out on top 7-2.

That momentum carried into the fourth set, with Munar being broken in the opening game and two games later Norrie suffered the same fate.

So the match went into a deciding fifth set and Munar was broken in the first game of it, then again in the fifth game.

Daniell and Koolhof held their nerves from there and ended up comfortably getting to the finish line.

In the third round Daniell and Koolhof will play against Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi from Pakistan in the third round.

Given that Daniell lost in the first round at Wimbledon last year, making it to the round of 16, should move him up from his current ranking of 49 to around 41, even if he was to lose his next match.

Meanwhile, Artem Sitak has continued his run in the mixed doubles.

On Saturday he and his partner Laura Siegemund from Germany knocked out the No 13 seeds Rohan Boppana from India and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-4, with the finally coming from the fifth match point on Sitak's serve.