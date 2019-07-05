By Andrew Alderson at Lord's

The prospect of rushing through the streets of London for a coin toss seemed vaguely farcical, but oddly necessary.

What if mercurial Pakistan conjured up a Lord's miracle against Bangladesh to oust New Zealand from the World Cup semifinals?

A transport potpourri followed: an overland train from Blackheath in the city's south-east, a Bakerloo underground line, and a stroll to the Marylebone Cricket Club in St John's Wood.

This 50:50 tradition to start a match held significance in the broad scheme of the tournament.

Lose and Pakistan had no chance of progressing to the semifinals

