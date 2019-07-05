Nick Kyrgios' press conference produced plenty of hysterical moments following his second round loss to Rafael Nadal.

The clash between the two during the epic four-set contest captured the attention of tennis fans around the world, but it was his press conference that stole the limelight.

Kyrgios was at his best and didn't refrain from any question thrown his way, even calling out a journalist over some late night antics.

Now eliminated from the singles, Kyrgios will turn his attention to the mixed doubles where he'll partner up with Desirae Krawczyk from the USA.

How their partnership came about was brought up and the answer from the Aussie was exactly how you'd expect it to have gone.

Reporter: You mentioned mixed doubles. How did that partnership come about? It wasn't really expected.

Kyrgios: No? I don't know, man. Honestly, I slid in her DMs bad. She was just like, Yeah, let's play.

Krawczyk, 25, is currently ranked inside the top 50 for doubles with her singles ranking sitting at 752.

A left-hander from Palm Desert in California, she recently won the Nottingham Open WTA doubles title with her Italian doubles partner Giuliana Olmos. Her best Grand Slam doubles result was achieved earlier in the year at the Australian Open when she reached the third round.

But it was another moment during questioning that left every member in the room in stitches when the fiery star recognised a reporter from the night before his game.

The Aussie star was spotted by multiple tennis commentators at a pub next to the All England Club past 11pm (London time) the night before his highly anticipated second round match.

The story erupted on social media when Eurosport TV commentator Miguel Seabra first noted Kyrgios was at the famous watering hole, Dog & Fox, at 9.30pm (local time) and claimed to have "toasted" drinks with him.

A routine question from reporter Lucia Hoffman turned in an awkward direction as Kyrgios swivelled in his chair before recognising who he was talking to.

Reporter: Nick, you played a great match …

Kyrgios: You, you were at the pub last night.

Reporter: Oh yes I know … you are ruining my reputation.

Kyrgios: Ah OK, that's hilarious, yeah sorry … this is awkward.

Not only was the reporter at the pub, a photo uploaded to social media shows Kyrgios planting a kiss on her cheek.

And the winner is ... pic.twitter.com/XtwWtwqllh — TENNISMEDIA (@luciahoff) July 3, 2019

The moments of gold were sprinkled in with more hard hitting quotes from the supremely talented Aussie.

A heated moment between Kyrgios and Nadal occurred in the third set after the Aussie rifled a forehand directly at his opponent who had rushed to the net.

Asked after the match if he regretted not apologising over the incident, Kyrgios was firm in his stance he didn't need to.

Reporter: Do you regret not apologising for hitting him with the ball in the third set?

Nick Kyrgios: Why would I apologise?

R: That's the convention, isn't it?

Kyrgios: Of what?

R: Of tennis.

Kyrgios: Is it?

R: If you hit someone with the ball.

Kyrgios: I didn't hit him. Hit his racquet, no? Why would I apologise? I won the point.

As good as the action on the grass was, it was in his post-game press conference where the real highlights were produced.

Kyrgios will return to the court when the mixed doubles draw gets underway tonight with he and Krawczyk taking on Marcus Daniell and Jennifer Brady.