Cori Gauff, the 15-year-old sensation, made one of the most memorable Wimbledon debuts in recent memory by beating Venus Williams on Monday. And she didn't stop there: She moved on to the third round with a victory over Magdalena Rybarikova on Wednesday. She plays again Friday.

Before then, here is a primer on Gauff's young career:

Nickname: Coco. Not to be confused with CoCo, the nickname of American player Colleen Vandeweghe. Gauff's first name is pronounced the same as her father's, Corey. "He likes to say every time they call me 'Cori,' they're cheering for him," Cori said Monday, with

