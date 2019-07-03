By Liam Napier at Chester-le-Street

Martin Guptill 3

Surely a game-changing knock isn't far away, though time is fast running out. A player of Guptill's quality has to come good at some stage. The Black Caps will hope that time is now comes on the semifinal stage. Gone for eight in this match to a superb, one handed Jos Buttler catch down the leg after taking Guptill's glove from Jofra Archer.

Henry Nicholls 3

Should have reviewed the lbw decision, with replays showing the Chris Woakes delivery bouncing over the stumps, despite clipping Nicholls' back leg. Possibly could have received better advice. Two difficult opening tests since replacing Colin Munro, two disappointments.

Kane Williamson 6

The most unfortunate dismissal, run out to Mark Wood's fingertips on his follow through, just as Williamson and Ross Taylor mounted a fightback. Departed for 27 from 40 balls.

Ross Taylor 5

Ran himself out pushing for a risky second run after reaching 28 from 42 balls. Not a great decision in the circumstances.

Tom Latham 6

Spent valuable time in the middle to compile his first half century of the World Cup, pushing through to 57 before feathering an under edge Liam Plunkett slower ball. Will hope his first knock of substance sparks confidence.

Jimmy Neesham 6

Again contributed with the ball, taking 2-41 from 10 overs that included one maiden – his spell helping peg England back in a big way. Chopped on for 19 with the bat.

Colin de Grandhomme 3

Not his best day. Three runs with the bat, 0-11 from one over with the ball.

Mitchell Santner 5

Picked up the big Ben Stokes wicket but conceded 65 runs from his 10 overs. Scored 12 from 30 balls at a time when it seemed New Zealand were reduced to protecting their run rate advantage. Missed a run out chance of Eoin Morgan.

Matt Henry 7

Better than his 2-54 suggests on a surface that offered little. Used variations and found tight, troubling lines in later spells.

Tim Southee 3

Forgettable return for the veteran seamer, who had 1-70 from nine overs. Found the right length in the final over but otherwise too short and wide and easily picked off.

Trent Boult 7

Worked hard to take 2-56 from 10 overs. Another big factor in helping restrict England from posting a mammoth total.