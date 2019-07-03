By Liam Napier at Chester-le-Street

Martin Guptill 3

Surely a game-changing knock isn't far away, though time is fast running out. A player of Guptill's quality has to come good at some stage. The Black Caps will hope that time is now comes on the semifinal stage. Gone for eight in this match to a superb, one handed Jos Buttler catch down the leg after taking Guptill's glove from Jofra Archer.

Henry Nicholls 3

Should have reviewed the lbw decision, with replays showing the Chris Woakes delivery bouncing over the stumps, despite clipping Nicholls' back leg. Possibly could have received

