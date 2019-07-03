A streaker provided some entertainment that the Black Caps lacked for the Chester-le-Street crowd in New Zealand's heavy World Cup defeat to England this morning.

With New Zealand struggling at 145 for six in the 34th over, a fan took to the field following a Tom Latham boundary.

The naked man, wearing a green hat, managed to reach the middle of the pitch and get close up to Latham and teammate Mitchell Santner before managing to avoid security.

Due to the ineffective security team, it seemed as if the streaker spent more time in the middle than Black Caps opener Henry Nicholls who earlier departed for a duck.

It took almost 30 seconds before security reacted to him being on the field and even then there seemed like a lack of urgency to do anything about the situation.

The man lured the security guards in three times before running away, finally giving himself up after they stopped trying.

The man was eventually hauled away by seven men and then broke free before being tackled to the ground.



New Zealand went onto be bowled out for 186 in their chase of England's 305 for eight to lose by 119 runs.

A streaker approaches the New Zealand batsmen during their World Cup match against England. Photo /Getty

A streaker is tackled by a security guard at the Cricket World Cup match between the Black Caps and England. Photo /Getty