By Liam Napier at Chester-le-Street

The Lumley Castle that sits perched behind the scoreboard overlooking Chester-le-Street accurately depicts New Zealand's fast flagging World Cup campaign, as they prepare to limp into the semifinals.

Accurate because three straight crushing losses leaves the noise-diving Black Caps gazing up at Australia, India and England, wondering how to scale the mountainous task of rediscovering any semblance of batting confidence.

Stopping this rot will take some transformation.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Niall Anderson's match report: England take apart Black Caps in thrashing

Increasingly, those three form teams represent the ever-growing gulf in class back to New

Related articles: