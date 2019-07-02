On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
England born-and-raised rugby fan Tony Roche will do anything to watch the Crusaders play live - even if it means flying halfway around the world.
Set to endure a 57-hour round trip between the UK and New Zealand, all to sit in the stands of this weekend's Super Rugby final against the Jaguares, Roche could easily be the Crusaders' biggest fan.
"It's probably quite a crazy thing to do to travel all the way to New Zealand for basically 80 minutes of rugby," Roche told the Herald ahead of his trip. "But I've become quite a big fan over thelast 15 years."
Roche will depart Manchester on Wednesday evening before landing in Christchurch on Friday morning (NZT) after two stopovers in Dubai and Sydney - a round trip of more than 37,000km.
Roche's love for the Cantabrian team started almost 15 years ago when he visited extended family in New Zealand while on honeymoon with his wife in 2005.
With the British and Irish Lions on tour at the time, they decided to head to Christchurch to watch the test match against the All Blacks.
Although it wasn't the result he wanted, as the British and Irish Lions suffered a 21-3 loss, Roche fell in love with the city and more importantly, the Crusaders.
"I love the Canterbury and wider region and the incredible way that they all pull together," Roche said. "The team has been through quite a lot of adversity in recent years with the earthquakes and what happened sadly earlier this year.
"I think they have just embodied the area and have become a kind of figurehead for the people of Christchurch, that's why I love the team."
Earlier today, key Crusaders and All Blacks Ryan Crotty and Scott Barrett were ruled out of Saturday's final with injury.
The news was extremely disappointing for both the men and the Crusaders, who are eyeing their third-straight Super Rugby title.
Roche, of course, was still confident of a Crusaders victory.
"It's going to be raining by the looks of it so I think it's going to be a really tough game," Roche said. "Everybody expects the Crusaders to win but the Jaguares have nothing to lose.
"It's going to be a hell of a bust-up and if the weather is bad, it's going to be quite a battle.
"But we'll win the game, the Crusaders are going to come out on top."
The Super Rugby grand final will kick off on Saturday at 7:35pm.