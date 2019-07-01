Different club, same story.

Kiwis playmaker Shaun Johnson is in the firing line at Cronulla, after coach John Morris blasted the former Warriors halfback although he didn't name him directly.

Johnson's exit from the Warriors last year divided fans, after a long career full of great moments but dreadful inconsistency.

But there are now already calls to drop Johnson at Cronulla after he bombed during the loss to the battling Bulldogs, with his poor goalkicking also proving very costly.

There was also an avalanche of Twitter criticism, with very little support for Johnson just a week after he was lauded in the Kiwis' impressive win over Tonga.

Telegraph league writer Paul Crawley ripped Johnson to shreds, saying he "went missing for most of the match, only to stick his head up with a schoolboy error every time you started wondering if he was still out there."

Highly rated fullback Matt Moylan is the other player in the firing line.

"They are both on huge money and it would be a tough call to drop either," Crawley wrote.

"No team can carry anyone, let alone two blokes on megabucks, who come up with as many errors as these two did against the Bulldogs.

"While Johnson is undoubtedly way out in front of where (Kyle) Flanagan is right now when he is at his best, the difference is every time Flanagan runs onto the field he busts his gut to deliver his absolute best.

"While no one has ever questioned Johnson's talent, probably the biggest reason he fell out of favour at the Warriors was because too often he came up with performances like he did yesterday.

"He's the only one who can make that change to his game, unless of course Morris beats him to the punch."

Sharks are winning. Shaun Johnson comes back for the last 2 games 0/2 bring back young Flanno — Daniel (@eltodogstar) June 30, 2019

Coach Morris accused players of being too "cocky" and not valuing the Sharks jersey in what was described as an amazing post-match tirade.

"That was one of the worst performances I've ever seen from this club. Awful to be honest," he said.

"Our younger boys are doing a tremendous job…we're not getting it from our experienced men at the moment."

Can this actual shark kick a ball better than shaun johnson? — postive void coefficient 🦈🦈 (@RCBSharks) June 30, 2019

Shaun Johnson.

The Warriors.

Match made in heaven.

Go home Shaun. Go home. — Ross Martin (@RossMartin1960) June 30, 2019

How many rocks and diamonds can Shaun Johnson come up with in one game??? #NRLBulldogsSharks — Greg Prichard (@gregprichard) June 30, 2019