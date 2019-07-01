Cori Gauff, 15, is the latest American tennis phenom to follow a path laid out by the Williams sisters. On Tuesday, she will play one of them.

When Cori Gauff, 15, became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon's history, the latest superlative in a budding career already full of them, she had a wish.

She said she "would love to share the court with Serena or Venus," both of whom reached Grand Slam finals as 17-year-olds.

On Monday (12am Tuesday NZ time), in her first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament, she will get that wish. Gauff,

