The Jaguares will make their maiden appearance in a Super Rugby final on Saturday night following an impressive semifinal victory over the Brumbies.

The correct way to pronounce it is: Ha-wa-rez

Not Jaguars (as in 'I just saw two wild jaguars running down Queen Street' or 'My Jaguar's gearbox is wrecked so I had to bring the Lada').

And it's not Jag-you-are-ees. Forget the Jag.

Advertisement

Radio Sport's news director Matt Brown has provided a handy guide below:

The Argentinian side face a tall order if they are to capture their first Super Rugby title. They are up against a Crusaders side out to win a third straight final and 10th for the franchise since 1998.

There has only been one three-peat in Super Rugby history - the Crusaders from 1998 to 2000.

The Crusaders are appearing in their 14th final and have never lost a home playoff game with Saturday's victory over the Hurricanes taking their record of 23-0 in knockout matches with home advantage.

The Jaguares finished second on the standings following the regular season with 11 wins and five defeats.