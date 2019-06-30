Progressive mare Hello It's Me made her return to the racetrack a winning one when she took out the feature event at Ruakaka on Saturday, the Northpine Waipu Cup (1400m).

The talented four-year-old hadn't been seen since finishing well back in the Gr.2 Rich Hill Mile (1600m) at Ellerslie on New Year's Day. That performance convinced trainers Chris Gibbs and Michelle Bradley that some time away would be in the mare's best interest so she went to the paddock for a decent break.

All indications were that the daughter of Darci Brahma was fit and ready to make her return on Saturday and so it proved as she raced away in the home straight for replacement rider Andrew Calder to win comfortably over Hanger and Go Nicholas.

Co-trainer Michelle Bradley admitted she felt a mix of relief and elation with the result as she had been eagerly anticipating the mare's return to the track.

Advertisement

"It hadn't been a good day up until then as we hadn't put a winner on the board but all that changed with the performance that she (Hello It's Me) delivered," Bradley said.

"I have just been so excited waiting to get her back to the track as she has been working well and we knew she was fit and ready to go first up.

"To see her win like was just so great for her owners who have been so patient with her."

The victory capped a winning double for Calder who had taken out the previous race on Von Trapp.

– NZ Racing Desk