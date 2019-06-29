COMMENT

A glorious day at the home of cricket contrasts the gloom enveloping New Zealand's World Cup prospects.

London turned on a scorching summer's day for the first Lord's meeting between Australia and New Zealand.

Unfortunately the Black Caps could not rise for the occasion, delivering an anticlimax on the grand stage.

New Zealand had Australia on the rack early, wilting in the searing heat at 92-5. It did not last, though. Such a start proving a misleading teaser rather than offering any fact-based evidence they belong among this tournament's true contenders.

The Black Caps let that dominant position slip

