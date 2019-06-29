A few weeks ago, a couple of league fans down at a local park had to do a double take.

They had gone down to throw the footy around, when they thought they recognised someone doing booming kicks from the far sideline.

He looked like the same guy who kicks goals for the Warriors – but it couldn't be, could it?

It was.

On his days off Warriors centre Patrick Herbert, who will be a key figure in Sunday's clash against Penrith, takes a bag of balls down to his local field in Mangere and practices his craft.

It's a stark contrast from game day; a windswept field, a surface far removed from the pristine carpet at Mt Smart and his partner co-opted along to collect the balls from all corners of the field.

But it also sums up Herbert's approach; he's taken the long road to the NRL, and wants to maximise the opportunity.

"I go down there on my days off, to polish up the skills," Herbert told the Herald. "Kicking is another string to my bow that I want to keep in my game … it's a good asset."

Patrick Herbert kicks a goal. Photo / Photosport

The unusual practice venue helps Herbert to learn to deal with all kinds of conditions, and has also lead to some random encounters with fans, once they realise who they are sharing the grass with.

"I've had a few people recognise me, taken some photos with a couple of people," said Herbert. "It's pretty overwhelming when you see the local community come out and recognise you. No one really knew me this time last year so I guess that's pretty cool."

The way Herbert has dealt with the kicking responsibility at the Warriors is a measure of his quiet determination and self belief.

Goal kicking is not for the faint hearted; while it's not as paramount as in rugby, conversions and penalties in league still play a vital role.



"I kicked as a little kid, and through school, then pretty much stopped," said Herbert. "At the Warriors [one day] they just asked me to practice, so I practiced. Next thing you know, I'm kicking on game day."

It was Herbert's third NRL game, against the Dragons in Brisbane, and the absence of Chanel Harris-Tavita and Issac Luke had left the Warriors short of options from the tee.

"It was a bit of extra pressure," said Herbert. "Two points can go a long way in a game and it all adds up, I was pretty nervous."

The 22-year-old landed three pressure conversions, two from wide out, to seal the Warriors' best win of the season so far, and is enjoying the responsibility.

"Daryl Halligan helped me heaps — trying to clear my mind when I was taking my kick," said Herbert. "He told me 'don't look it as a chore, have fun with it'. That takes a bit of pressure off."

Warriors centre Patrick Herbert. Photo / Photosport

Herbert was an unknown when he arrived at the Warriors last October.

Born in Whakatane and educated at Auckland's Southern Cross Campus and St Kentigern College, he joined the Dragons straight out of school, spending three years in the lower grades.

As well as being away from home, Herbert had to balance full-time work with the training load.

"It was tough," said Herbert. "I had a labouring job for a maintenance company. We trained in the afternoon and you needed to work during the day. Being labouring it was pretty taxing on the body and some days you just wanted to go to bed. But no matter how hard your day was at work, you still had to do the training, so I suppose it made me a bit more hungry."

That hunger has been evident since his first NRL game on Anzac day in Melbourne, when he monstered a couple of Storm players on defence in a compelling debut.

His rise has led to the departure of Solomone Kata – who had been the No 1 centre at the club over the last few seasons – and Herbert is also keeping former Kiwi Gerard Beale out of first grade.

"He's a young man, still got his best footy ahead of him, and a lot to learn," said coach Stephen Kearney. "He's pretty reserved, but driven. He realises that he has worked hard to get to this position but I want to see him play 100 games, not five or ten."

Herbert admits it is a "bit overwhelming" when he considers how far he has come, but he's proud of his journey.

"Being in the NRL is a dream, whatever path you take to get there," said Herbert. "No matter how you get there it's all worth it."