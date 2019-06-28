Cricket World Cup organisers must exercise caution to avoid sullying the reputation of the sport they are trying to promote.

Presumably scientific evidence exists to suggest fans are best bombarded by "entertainment" during breaks in play at the tournament to counter diminishing attention spans.

How about this alternative?

Give patrons the chance to pause amid the occasion's chitter-chatter ambience to discuss its ebb and flow rather than gib-stopping them with an avalanche of gimmicks.

Such distractions reached a tipping point during the Australia-England match at Lord's.

Yes, the Marylebone Cricket Club can be stuffy with the likes of dress codes

