New Zealand will take on Australia for the 11th time at the Cricket World Cup when the two teams meet at Lord's tomorrow. It is a rivalry which has produced some remarkable finishes and stunning individual performances, none more so than in 2015, where two matches will live long in the memory for New Zealand fans - for better and for worse.

Ahead of the big game, Niall Anderson recalls New Zealand's 10 prior World Cup performances against Australia.

1987 World Cup (Group stage) – Lost by three runs

In a game reduced to 30 overs due to rain, Australia

