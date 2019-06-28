The jumping roadshow stops at Hastings today with the running of five jumping races including the AHD Hawke's Bay Steeplechase and the Te Whangai Romney's Hawke's Bay Hurdle.

Although the Hawke's Bay Steeplechase is light on numbers, it certainly does not lack quality.

The race includes top class chaser, Wise Men Say, who heads the weights, recent Waikato Steeplechase winner, Shamal, last year's Great Northern Steeplechase winner, Chocolate Fish and the locally trained, Perry Mason.

Although there is no knock on Wise Men Say, Shamal or Chocolate Fish, Perry Mason looks hardest to beat.

The Paul Nelson and Corrina McDougal-trained nine year old was a gallant second to Max in the McGregor Grant Steeplechase at Ellerslie, in early June. Also of note is the fact that Perry Mason is on the minimum weight. He has a touch of class and would be a popular winner.

The Hawke's Bay Hurdle has drawn a ripping field in terms of both numbers and quality. The race includes last start Awapuni Hurdle winner, Gallante, KS Browne Hurdle winner, Tommyra and the new horse in the open hurdle division, Woodsman.

Although those three will be hard to beat, No Change looks the value bet. He was well beaten by Tommyra last start but will improve lengths on better ground with all three of his hurdle wins coming on tracks no worse than slow. He was also a gallant second to Monarch Chimes in last year's edition. At $7 and $2.50, he is a great each way option.

The HB Hunt Maiden Steeplechase is even with Zedace and It's A Wonder coming back to maiden grade after placing in the Manawatu Steeplechase and a restricted open steeplechase respectively, at their most recent run. Zedace, who has placed five times from 10 steeple-chase starts, is close to a win. Gagarin, in the Manawatu Steeplechase only narrowly beat him, so he only needs to reproduce that form to be winning.

As is the norm at this meeting, the maiden hurdle received enough nominations to be divided into two races.

In the Hawke's Bay Hunt Maiden Hurdle, the locally trained Revolution looks ready to break through.

At his only previous hurdle start in September last year, he was set for victory before nearly falling at the last.

A clean display of jumping should see him winning.

The Bay Ford NZ Punter Of The Year October 5 Maiden Hurdle is a more even affair with a few having their first start over hurdles.

The Craig and Shaun Phelan-trained, Cochise, will be well schooled and worth an each way play.

Best bets

• Hawke's Bay Steeplechase, Perry Mason (win @ $3.80).

• Hawke's Bay Hurdle, No Change (each way @ $7 and $2.50)

- Craig Baker is the racing manager for Ellerslie and a jumps racing enthusiast.