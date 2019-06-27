New Zealand's latest sporting sensation is a big hit on social media.

Really big. 2.14m to be precise.

New Zealand Men's goal shoot Junior Levi has been all the talk since lining up next to the Silver Ferns in last night's historic clash at Auckland's Pulman Arena.

The 29-year-old, referred to as the 'man mountain' multiple times throughout the game, towered over Silver Ferns defenders Jane Watson, Pheonix Karaka and Casey Kopua.

So much so that he's become all the talk on social media after the men claimed a 54-50 win over the Ferns.

People on both sides of the Tasman rightly have feelings about the @SilverFernsNZ playing an invitational men's team. But can we all agree this shot of Jane Watson & 219cm Junior Levi is all kinds of fierce? #playlikeagirl #CadburyNetballSeries

📷 @SilverFernsNZ

PS Men won by 4 pic.twitter.com/fCMhm2YSv5 — Erin Delahunty (@della79) June 27, 2019

If he's Junior Levi, how big is Senior Levi? 🤔😄 — Ian Harkin (@sportznut67) June 24, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Levi played both basketball and volleyball during his high school years before netball became his sport of choice in his final year of university.

Speaking to Stuff after the match, Levi said he fell in love with the game because of how its rules demand performance from everyone on court.

"Seven people all have to do their work. That's the difference," Levi told Stuff. "I can't think of another sport like that where one person can't do everything, it's just netball, and that's what I love about it really."

"[It's a sport where] you have to rely on someone else and you have to have trust in each other that you're going to deliver."

Netting 48 goals from 52 attempts, Levi made working the circle look like a piece of cake.

But the Queensland-based netballer admitted it was no easy feat to come up against some of the world's best defenders.

"There was never a time when Jane or Casey weren't applying pressure, which is really what it's all about in defence," Levi said.

"You play for the one or two balls in a quarter that you do get when you're up against a tall guy like me and it will be the same against Jamaica.

"Their ability to keep up that pressure and that intensity for 15 minutes and then turnover a couple of balls, it was great."

The men are all but set to play in Saturday's final where they will likely meet the Silver Ferns again.